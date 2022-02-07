Getty Images

South Coast

Lazio's southern coast boasts the region's best beaches and tracts of beautiful, unspoiled countryside, particularly around Monte Circeo, a rocky promontory that rises to 541m as it juts into the sea.

The main centres of interest are Anzio, a buzzing port known for its harbour-side fish restaurants; Sabaudia, a popular beach destination; and Sperlonga, an attractive seafront town with a hilltop medieval centre. Off-shore, the Isole Pontine provide plenty of laid-back island charm.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Coast.

  • See

    Spiaggia di Sabaudia

    Sabaudia's fabulous beach stretches for kilometres. A wide expanse of fine, soft sand flanked by billowing dunes capped by Mediterranean scrub, it's…

  • See

    Spiaggia di Frontone

    A thin strip of pebbly sand fronting pristine waters and framed by pale rock faces, this is Ponza's top beach. It's a beautiful place, but it gets very…

  • See

    Parco Nazionale del Circeo

    Encompassing around 85 sq km of billowing sand dunes, scratchy scrubland, forests, wetlands and four coastal lakes, the Circeo National Park offers a…

  • See

    Spiaggia delle Grotte di Nerone

    A thin, sandy strip west of the town centre, this popular beach is backed by the ruins of a Roman villa built by the emperor Nero. Further around the…

  • See

    Spiaggia dell'Angolo

    Curving around the hilly coast to the east of Sperlonga's historic centre, this attractive crescent beach runs up to the Villa di Tiberio. Umbrellas and…

  • See

    Spiaggia di Sperlonga

    The closest beach to the centre, this narrow strip of sand forms the seaward flank of the western (lower) part of town. Lined by hotels, restaurants, and…

