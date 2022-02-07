Sabaudia's fabulous beach stretches for kilometres. A wide expanse of fine, soft sand flanked by billowing dunes capped by Mediterranean scrub, it's…
South Coast
Lazio's southern coast boasts the region's best beaches and tracts of beautiful, unspoiled countryside, particularly around Monte Circeo, a rocky promontory that rises to 541m as it juts into the sea.
The main centres of interest are Anzio, a buzzing port known for its harbour-side fish restaurants; Sabaudia, a popular beach destination; and Sperlonga, an attractive seafront town with a hilltop medieval centre. Off-shore, the Isole Pontine provide plenty of laid-back island charm.
Explore South Coast
- SSpiaggia di Sabaudia
Sabaudia's fabulous beach stretches for kilometres. A wide expanse of fine, soft sand flanked by billowing dunes capped by Mediterranean scrub, it's…
- MMuseo Archeologico di Sperlonga e Villa di Tiberio
Other than the beach – and great views from the historic centre – Sperlonga's main attraction is this seafront archaeological museum. Here you can admire…
- SSpiaggia di Frontone
A thin strip of pebbly sand fronting pristine waters and framed by pale rock faces, this is Ponza's top beach. It's a beautiful place, but it gets very…
- PParco Nazionale del Circeo
Encompassing around 85 sq km of billowing sand dunes, scratchy scrubland, forests, wetlands and four coastal lakes, the Circeo National Park offers a…
- SSpiaggia delle Grotte di Nerone
A thin, sandy strip west of the town centre, this popular beach is backed by the ruins of a Roman villa built by the emperor Nero. Further around the…
- SSpiaggia dell'Angolo
Curving around the hilly coast to the east of Sperlonga's historic centre, this attractive crescent beach runs up to the Villa di Tiberio. Umbrellas and…
- SSpiaggia di Sperlonga
The closest beach to the centre, this narrow strip of sand forms the seaward flank of the western (lower) part of town. Lined by hotels, restaurants, and…
