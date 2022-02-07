Lazio's southern coast boasts the region's best beaches and tracts of beautiful, unspoiled countryside, particularly around Monte Circeo, a rocky promontory that rises to 541m as it juts into the sea.

The main centres of interest are Anzio, a buzzing port known for its harbour-side fish restaurants; Sabaudia, a popular beach destination; and Sperlonga, an attractive seafront town with a hilltop medieval centre. Off-shore, the Isole Pontine provide plenty of laid-back island charm.