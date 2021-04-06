Sitting on a rocky outcrop 7km from Trieste, Castello di Miramare is the city's elegiac bookend, the fanciful neo-Gothic home of the hapless Archduke…
La Costiera Triestina
Trieste sits with its feet literally in the sea, looking out into the deep, blue Bay of Trieste. To either side a scenic coastline unfurls characterised by small swimming coves, charming villages, protected marine reserves and thick pine forest. Connected by summer ferries, frequent trains and buses, Triestini treat it as an extension of the city, decamping en-mass during summer evenings and at the weekends to the beaches, bars and restaurants of Grignano, Sistiana and Muggia.
Northwest of Trieste, the 20-kilometre Strada Costiera (coastal road) is bookended by two Habsburg castles: the fanciful Gothic-Revival Miramare Castle at the southeastern end and the 14th-century Duino Castle, situated on a rocky karst outcrop at the northwestern extremity. To the south, beyond Trieste's sprawling port, there is just 10km to the Slovenian border, within which sits the charming Istrian town of Muggia.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout La Costiera Triestina.
See
Castello di Miramare
Sitting on a rocky outcrop 7km from Trieste, Castello di Miramare is the city's elegiac bookend, the fanciful neo-Gothic home of the hapless Archduke…
See
Portopiccolo
After 40 years of wrangling and €400 million, this immaculate, whitewashed resort has finally emerged from what was an abandoned quarry. Come for a day of…
See
Castello di Duino
Fourteen kilometres northwest along the coast from Miramare, this 14th- and 15th-century bastion picturesquely marches down the cliff, surrounded by a…
See
Parco Archeologico di Muggia Vecchia
Above the old fishing port of Muggia, at the top of Monte Castellier (170m), is a small archaeological park with the ruins of the original Roman castrum…
See
BioMa
The Immersive Museum of Miramare Marine Protected Area, located at the former Miramare stables, showcases the marine biodiversity of the Gulf of Trieste…