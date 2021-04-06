Trieste sits with its feet literally in the sea, looking out into the deep, blue Bay of Trieste. To either side a scenic coastline unfurls characterised by small swimming coves, charming villages, protected marine reserves and thick pine forest. Connected by summer ferries, frequent trains and buses, Triestini treat it as an extension of the city, decamping en-mass during summer evenings and at the weekends to the beaches, bars and restaurants of Grignano, Sistiana and Muggia.

Northwest of Trieste, the 20-kilometre Strada Costiera (coastal road) is bookended by two Habsburg castles: the fanciful Gothic-Revival Miramare Castle at the southeastern end and the 14th-century Duino Castle, situated on a rocky karst outcrop at the northwestern extremity. To the south, beyond Trieste's sprawling port, there is just 10km to the Slovenian border, within which sits the charming Istrian town of Muggia.