Fondazione Zeffirelli

Opera buffs will adore this museum celebrating more than seven decades of work by the late, internationally renowned, Florence-born film director Franco Zeffirelli (1923–2019). Housed in the San Firenze Complex, a magnificent late-Baroque palazzo which previously served as the city's tribunal and courthouse (until it moved out of the historic centre to Novoli), the exhibition begins in 1953 and spans 20 ‘chapters’ or rooms. Admire scene sketches, costumes, posters, flyers, set-design models, original drawings and behind-the-scenes photographs. The exquisite, ground-floor music room hosts occasional chamber-music concerts and film screenings.