Elegantly housed in 14th-century Palazzo della Mercanzia, Gucci Garden is an all-out whimsical ode to the Florentine fashion giant. The practically psychedelic, boudoir-styled boutique on the ground floor is designed as much for experiential browsing as high-end shopping, while gallery rooms on the 1st and 2nd floors illustrate the Gucci story. Born in 1921, the brand's history is shown with clothing, accessories, video installations and a highly popular 'selfie' wall emblazoned with the famous double-G monogram, glossy red lips, stilettos and other 'walk the talk' emojis.

Admission is free for those dining in Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura, the garden's intimate ground-floor restaurant signed off by famed Italian chef Massimo Bottura.