Fontana di Nettuno

Duomo & Piazza della Signoria

LoginSave

Recently restored thanks to a €1.5-million investment by Florentine fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo, Ammannati's monumental fountain is impossible to miss. With its pin-headed bronze satyrs and divinities frolicking at its edges, it has long been mocked as 'il biancone' (the big white thing), not to mention a waste of good marble, by many a Florentine.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • June 26, 2018: Art inside the Uffizi Gallery (Galleria degli Uffizi) in the Historic Centre of Florence. 1369167782 ancient, architecture, arts, artwork, building, culture, decoration, europe, european, exhibit, exhibition, famous, firenze, florence, galleria, gallery, hall, heritage, historic, historical, history, indoor, inside, interior, italian, italy, landmark, landscape, medieval, monument, museum, palace, panoramic, people, picture, place, religion, renaissance, room, sculpture, sightseeing, statue, tour, tourism, tourist, travel, uffizi, view, visit, visitor

    Galleria degli Uffizi

    0.08 MILES

    Home to the world's greatest collection of Italian Renaissance art, Florence's premier gallery occupies the vast U-shaped Palazzo degli Uffizi (1560–80),…

  • Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, one of the most important Gothic churches in Tuscany.

    Basilica di Santa Maria Novella

    0.45 MILES

    The striking green-and-white marble facade of 13th- to 15th-century Basilica di Santa Maria Novella fronts an entire monastical complex, comprising…

  • FLORENCE (FIRENZE), JULY 28, 2017 - view of Square of Signoria with Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Tuscany, Italy; Shutterstock ID 793861060; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 793861060

    Palazzo Vecchio

    0.02 MILES

    This fortress palace, with its crenellations and 94m-high tower, was designed by Arnolfo di Cambio between 1298 and 1314 for the signoria (city government…

  • Museo di San Marco on the piazza di San Marco.

    Museo di San Marco

    0.6 MILES

    At the heart of Florence's university area sits Chiesa di San Marco and an adjoining 15th-century Dominican monastery where both gifted painter Fra'…

  • Italy Florence Santa Maria Del Fiore.

    Duomo

    0.24 MILES

    Florence's duomo is the city's most iconic landmark. Capped by Filippo Brunelleschi's red-tiled cupola, it's a staggering construction whose breathtaking…

  • MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 04: A statue is displayed during the opening exhibition of new Grande Museo del Duomo on November 4, 2013 in Milan, Italy.The opening of the new Grande Museo of Duomo in Palazzo Reale: 27 showrooms, 2000 square meters, 13 thematic areas where the most important treasures of Fabbrica del Duomo are preserved. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

    Museo dell’Opera del Duomo

    0.26 MILES

    This awe-inspiring story of how the duomo and its cupola came to life is told in this well-executed museum. Among its sacred and liturgical treasures are…

  • View Collegiate Church of Santa Maria Assunta in San Gimignano in the Duomo square. 16 June 2017 San Gimignano, Tuscany - Italy

    Collegiata

    23.42 MILES

    Parts of San Gimignano's Romanesque cathedral were built in the second half of the 11th century, but its remarkably vivid frescoes, depicting episodes…

  • FLORENCE in Italy with the great dome of the Cathedral called Duomo di Firenze.

    Cupola del Brunelleschi

    0.25 MILES

    A Renaissance masterpiece, the duomo's cupola – 91m high and 45.5m wide – was built between 1420 and 1436. Filippo Brunelleschi, taking inspiration from…

View more attractions

Nearby Duomo & Piazza della Signoria attractions

1. Piazza della Signoria

The hub of local life since the 13th century, Florentines flock here to meet friends and chat over early-evening aperitivi (predinner drinks) at historic…

2. Palazzo Vecchio

0.02 MILES

This fortress palace, with its crenellations and 94m-high tower, was designed by Arnolfo di Cambio between 1298 and 1314 for the signoria (city government…

3. Loggia dei Lanzi

0.04 MILES

What makes Piazza della Signoria so utterly gorgeous is its wealth of fountains and statues, climaxing with this 14th-century loggia where works such as…

4. Gucci Garden

0.04 MILES

Elegantly housed in 14th-century Palazzo della Mercanzia, Gucci Garden is an all-out whimsical ode to the Florentine fashion giant. The practically…

5. Chiesa e Museo di Orsanmichele

0.08 MILES

This unusual and inspirational church, with a Gothic tabernacle by Andrea Orcagna, was created when the arcades of an old grain market (1290) were walled…

6. Galleria degli Uffizi

0.08 MILES

Home to the world's greatest collection of Italian Renaissance art, Florence's premier gallery occupies the vast U-shaped Palazzo degli Uffizi (1560–80),…

7. Il Porcellino

0.09 MILES

Tucked beneath the stone arches, on the southern side of the loggia sheltering the city's 16th-century Mercato Nuovo (literally 'New Market'), today a…

8. Fondazione Zeffirelli

0.09 MILES

Opera buffs will adore this museum celebrating more than seven decades of work by the late, internationally renowned, Florence-born film director Franco…