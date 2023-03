The Dante House Museum was built in 1910 above the foundations of Dante's dwelling. Up the road, 11th-century Chiesa di Santa Margherita, nicknamed 'Chiesa di Dante' or 'Dante's church', is where the poet first spied muse Beatrice Portinari and wed Gemma Donati; both women are buried in the church.

The museum organises a handful of themed guided tours (€2) and activities (€7), often geared towards families; book from 30 days in advance online.