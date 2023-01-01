Museo del Tricolore

Just off main square, this small museum is a memorial to Reggio's proud role as birthplace of the Italian tricolour flag. At a meeting in the multi-tiered Sala del Tricolore in 1797, Napoleon's short-lived Cispadane Republic was proclaimed and the green, white and red tricolour was adopted for the first time.It also features Tricolore-inspired contemporary art on the ground floor. Next door in the 14th-century Palazzo del Comune is where the flag was actually conceived.