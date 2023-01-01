Basilica della Beata Vergine della Ghiara

Reggio's most important church was built in 1596 to honour the miracle of a deaf and blind boy named Marchino who regained his voice and hearing after witnessing an apparition of the Virgin Mary in front of the Blessed Virgin of Ghiara painting (by G Bianchi) in 1569. The Virgin has been faithfully reproduced in a chapel inside. Architecturally the basilica is classic baroque, with stunning paintings and frescoes by the top Emiliano artists of the period.