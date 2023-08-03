Overview

Often written off as an emergency pit stop on the Via Emilia, Reggio Emilia states its case as the birthplace of the Italian flag – the famous red, white and green tricolour – and a convenient base for sorties south into the region's best natural attraction, the Parco Nazionale dell'Appennino Tosco-Emiliano. Those savvy enough to get out of their train, car or bus will find a cyclist-friendly city with attractive squares, grand public buildings and a leafy park.