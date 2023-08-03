Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/LOOK
Often written off as an emergency pit stop on the Via Emilia, Reggio Emilia states its case as the birthplace of the Italian flag – the famous red, white and green tricolour – and a convenient base for sorties south into the region's best natural attraction, the Parco Nazionale dell'Appennino Tosco-Emiliano. Those savvy enough to get out of their train, car or bus will find a cyclist-friendly city with attractive squares, grand public buildings and a leafy park.
Reggio Emilia
Just off main square, this small museum is a memorial to Reggio's proud role as birthplace of the Italian tricolour flag. At a meeting in the multi-tiered…
Basilica della Beata Vergine della Ghiara
Reggio Emilia
Reggio's most important church was built in 1596 to honour the miracle of a deaf and blind boy named Marchino who regained his voice and hearing after…
Reggio Emilia
Formerly known as Palazzo San Francesco, the flagship of Reggio's five Musei Civici (Civic Museums) houses thematic collections of Roman archaeological…
Reggio Emilia
Reggio's 13th-century cathedral was first built in Romanesque style but was given a comprehensive makeover 300 years later. Nowadays, virtually all that…
Reggio Emilia
The town's main art gallery holds some worthwhile Italian, Flemish and Spanish paintings, as well as a heterogeneous collection of costumes, arms,…
Jan 30, 2020 • 2 min read
Get to the heart of Reggio Emilia with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide