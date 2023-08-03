Reggio Emilia

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Piazza Prampolini, Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Getty Images/LOOK

Overview

Often written off as an emergency pit stop on the Via Emilia, Reggio Emilia states its case as the birthplace of the Italian flag – the famous red, white and green tricolour – and a convenient base for sorties south into the region's best natural attraction, the Parco Nazionale dell'Appennino Tosco-Emiliano. Those savvy enough to get out of their train, car or bus will find a cyclist-friendly city with attractive squares, grand public buildings and a leafy park.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo del Tricolore

    Museo del Tricolore

    Reggio Emilia

    Just off main square, this small museum is a memorial to Reggio's proud role as birthplace of the Italian tricolour flag. At a meeting in the multi-tiered…

  • Basilica della Beata Vergine della Ghiara

    Basilica della Beata Vergine della Ghiara

    Reggio Emilia

    Reggio's most important church was built in 1596 to honour the miracle of a deaf and blind boy named Marchino who regained his voice and hearing after…

  • Palazzo dei Musei

    Palazzo dei Musei

    Reggio Emilia

    Formerly known as Palazzo San Francesco, the flagship of Reggio's five Musei Civici (Civic Museums) houses thematic collections of Roman archaeological…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    Reggio Emilia

    Reggio's 13th-century cathedral was first built in Romanesque style but was given a comprehensive makeover 300 years later. Nowadays, virtually all that…

  • Galleria Parmeggiani

    Galleria Parmeggiani

    Reggio Emilia

    The town's main art gallery holds some worthwhile Italian, Flemish and Spanish paintings, as well as a heterogeneous collection of costumes, arms,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Reggio Emilia

Bid as low as €1 for a chance to retire to one of these Italian homes

Jun 11, 2020 • 3 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Reggio Emilia with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Reggio Emilia