Palazzo dei Pio

Flanking the east side of Piazza dei Martiri, this muscular palace houses three museums. The Museo della Città has archaeological exhibits and an interesting display of unique scagliola Carpigiani (elaborately decorated inlay gypsum); the worthwhile Museo del Palazzo preserves the gorgeous Apartamenti Nobili; and the poignant Museo Monumento al Deportato Politico e Razziale documents the experience of prisoners in the nearby Fossoli Concentration Camp in 13 simple but haunting rooms.

The former two are accessible with the Carpicard only, which is available from InCarpi.