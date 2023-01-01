Museo del Palazzo

This fascinating noble apartment inside Palazzo dei Pio is a treasure trove of renowned art and well-preserved Renaissance frescoes (including detached frescoes that once adorned the palace's facade).

Highlights are many: Andrea della Robbia's four Tuscan-style tondi (glazed polychrome terracotta rounds) inside the striking capella are a reference in Italian ceramic arts; there are exhibitions on xylography and printing; and then there's Mattia Preti's La Vendetta di Progne, a macabre 17th-century revenge masterpiece depicting the serving of a decapitated child's head to its father at the dinner table by the mother as revenge for sleeping with (and cutting out the tongue of) her sister.