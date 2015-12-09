Welcome to Modena
For those with bleached taste buds, the city has another equally lauded legacy: cars. The famous Ferrari museum is situated in the nearby village of Maranello. Modena is also notable for its haunting Romanesque cathedral and as the birthplace of the late Italian opera singer Pavarotti, whose former home is now a worthwhile museum just outside town.
Emilia-Romagna Food Tour, Museo Ferrari Museum from Bologna
Start your small-group tour with a pickup from your central Bologna hotel or Bologna Centrale train station.Then, board your air-conditioned minibus and hear interesting nuggets about the culinary heritage of Emilia-Romagna, of which Bologna is the capital, as you travel to a factory that makes its famous Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.Head inside and watch the cheese-makers produce this legendary hard cheese, typically used to garnish pastas, risottos and salads. See how the milk is churned in huge vats and learn how the long aging process imbues Parmesan with its trademark tanginess.Sample some differently aged varieties and anjoy a really tasty breakfast, then depart for Modena and one of the region’s acetaia — family-owned farmhouses — that make balsamic vinegar. Discover how this ‘black gold’ is made in wooden barrels, and after trying some variants, perhaps buy a bottle of your favorite (own expense).Next, head for a prosciutto factory and learn the secrets behind this dry-cured ham. Find out about the lengthy curing process, and finally, sample some freshly cut slices of this succulent delicacy with Lambrusco wine.Then, drive on to the Museo Ferrari in the town of Maranello to immerse yourself in another of Italy’s iconic exports, Ferrari sports cars. A celebration of all things Ferrari, the museum tells the story of the brand with displays of vintage and contemporary models, and exhibitions charting its history and F1 honors.Enjoy a guided tour, and if you wish, use some free time here to test drive a Ferrari car, with an instructor beside you (own expense). Finish with a delicious a delicious 6-course lunch at a local restaurant, (see Itinerary for a sample menu), accompanied by wine and water, and followed by coffee and an after-lunch liquor. Then, return to Bologna, where your tour ends with a hotel or station drop-off.
Emilia-Romagna Day Trip with Ferrari Museum
Leave central Florence by air-conditioned coach and travel through Tuscany into the beautiful Emilia-Romagna region. Stop in Maranello, a small town just south of Modena, to visit its star attraction: the Ferrari Museum (not included in the package). The museum pays homage to Italy’s favorite sports car with an extravagant collection of brand-new Ferrari models on display and memorabilia that documents everything from the history of the cars to their place on the Formula 1 circuit. Enjoy free time inside the Ferrari Museum to explore at leisure (at an additional cost). You can even enjoy a test drive at your own expense! Get behind the wheel of a Ferrari or Lamborghini, and hit the road for a test-drive with an instructor at your side.Meet back up with your tour leader at the prearranged time, and travel onward to a nearby balsamic vinegar producer to learn how the region’s famous vinegar is made. The syrupy-sweet, dark vinegar is made from grape pressings that mature in wooden kegs — a process that adds depths of flavor to the finished product. After touring the estate, sample some of the house specialties and browse vinegars to buy.Continue with lunch in a local restaurant, enjoying up to four courses washed down with water and a complimentary glass of wine or soda. Finish with a coffee, and then spend the rest of your afternoon inside one of the region’s famous cheese factories. More like workshops than factories, the cheese producers of Emilia Romagna churn out Italy’s famous Parmigiano-Reggiano, the flavorsome hard cheese often grated over pastas, risottos and salads. See how the milk is churned in vats, and learn about the long aging process that gives the cheese its tangy taste.After touring the cheese factory, return to your coach and relax on the journey back to central Florence. Your tour then finishes with a drop-off at Piazzale Montelungo in the early evening.
Modena Balsamic Vinegar Factory Tour with Tasting
The visit will take place in Italian or English and will be led by the owner of the company. The visit starts with the explanation of the vineyards, which you will see all around. The vineyards are for the production of balsamic vinegar and wine production of Lambrusco grasparossa castelvetro.You will then see all the processing phases, from the pressing of the grapes, the wort boiling cooked inside the boiler, to the filtration and mixing. Continue until inside the acetaia where the vinegar begins its ageing step within the wooden barrels of different types of wood and different sizes. Here, vinegar has been ageing throughout 7 generations, and now you will see the historical vinegar factory, dating back to 1860.You will also have the opportunity to taste the 'young' balsamic vinegars, produced for use on vegetables, salad and daily use, to more 'aged' vinegars, for use on meat and fish, to enhance the flavor of more refined dishes. Then we get to the tasting of the 'Extravecchi' (very old), that have been ageing from a minimum of 12 years up to the reserves of the family of over one hundred years of ageing.You will have the opportunity to stop for lunch or dinner, should you wish and taste some typical dishes. At the end of the meal you will be offered Grasparossa Lambrusco, a wine produced on site. You may also purchase some products to take home.
Italian Food, Wine Small-Group Tour with Lunch from Bologna
One of the best ways to experience Italy is through the cuisine, and Bologna is a particularly rich region in this regard. You will be picked up at your hotel/train station or airport or in a comfortable air-conditioned minibus with free WIFI and complimentary water on board. Your guide will be extremely knowledgeable, and fun. You will learn about the process of making the foods, and you'll never look at Italian food the same way again. The advantage is that you will have a very close look to how the things are made, you will meet and engage with local food artisans and fellow food lovers.Your first stop will be the Parmesan Cheese producer. Parmesan cheese is made today the same way it was made eight centuries ago, using the same typical and genuine ingredients and the skills and knowledge of the cheese masters. You will tour the production area to assist to the cooking of the milk and the birth of the King of the Cheeses. Then see the dripping room with the Parmesan molds, the salt room, the hot room and finally the Parmesan Heaven! You'll step in an amazing ageing room where you'll admire around 30.000 Parmesan cheese wheels. At the end of the visit you will savor authentic Parmiggiano-Reggiano of different ages.Your day will continue with the tour of a family-run Prosciutto producer. One of the earliest references to ham production in our region dates back to 100 BC when the locals used to bury pork legs in barrels filled with salt. The visit in facts will start with the salt cellars, then the rest cellar, the hot rooms and finally the ageing rooms where one can admire over 20.000 Prosciutto legs. Delicious Prosciutto tasting accompanied by wine will be offered at the end of the tour.Then you will reach a boutique producer of balsamic vinegar which is known as the black gold of Modena. The families of the area have always been very proud of their production of Balsamic Vinegar, and have a set of barrels in the attic as a seal of ancient family traditions, if not a confirmation of noble family roots. Born centuries ago as a medicinal of exclusive use of kings and emperors, balsamic vinegar has found its place in the kitchen as a product of excellence. Welcomed by the owner, you will visit an amazing cellar counting over 1000 barrels. The most ancient dating back to 1870 that belonged to the owner's great grandfather. You will taste this special traditional balsamic vinegar and learn family recipes and secrets.Before lunch you will tour the most important winery of the area. You’ll walk through beautiful vineyards with the winery sommelier and enjoy a wine tasting. Cheers! Salute!Your Yummy Food and Wine Tour will conclude with a delicious 6-course gourmet lunch accompanied by a selection of local wines served in a family-run restaurants on the hills. Mamma mia!Your guide and driver will drop you off at your hotel at the end of the day.
Lamborghini and Ferrari Private Motor Valley Tour from Venice
You will be picked up at 9.15 am in Piazzale Roma and be driven by an English speaking guide just an hour and a half from Venice to Bologna.The first museum will be the Enzo Ferrari Museum which is located in Modena just 10 mins far from Lamborghini headquarters. Upon arrival to the Ferrari museum you will be left to walk and enjoy the sight freely and will be offered a drink.At 12:30 pm the guide will drive you to the Lamborghini headquarters where a special Bolognese lunch is reserved espescially for you, special handmade pasta (lasagna or tortellini) will be served or whatever you may desire; vegetarians, gluten free or any other requirements could be made the restaurant will satisfy all your needs.At 2:30 pm you will be taken to Automobili Lamoborghini Headquarters where spectacular latest models are exposed. If you have reserved a Lamborghini Factory tour you must get ready for 4:00 pm to enter the one and only "exclusive" Lamborghini Aventador and Huracan Assembly lines.Departure will be at 4:45 pm.Arrival in Venice 6:30 pm approximately depending on traffic conditions.
Private Emilia Romagna Food Tour from Parma or Bologna
Half-Day Tour (5 Hours):If you’ve elected to avail of a driver and car, start your tour with a pickup from your hotel or preferred meeting point in central Parma or Bologna. If you’re driving yourself, hop inside your own vehicle and pick up your guide in Parma. Then, set off to seek out some of the Emilia Romagna region’s most sought-after gastronomic exports. Make your first stop at a cheese dairy to taste Parmesan cheese, which is nicknamed the 'King of Cheeses.' Watch the cheesemakers at work, and learn about the tightly regulated rules that govern the production of the artisanal product before indulging in a tasting.Visit a Parma ham producer located in the foothills of Parma and learn why the prevailing wind that blows off the Ligurian Sea is needed to create perfect cured ham. Continue on to the scenic medieval village of Torrechiara, where you'll pause for photos. An imposing 15th-century castle dominates the vistas.Indulge in a tasting-style lunch in a Parma wine cellar. Munch on cold cuts, Parmesan, filled pasta and sweet handmade cakes. Then wash them down with local wine such as Lambrusco and Malvasia.With your appetite sated, travel back to Parma or Bologna, where your tour concludes back at your accommodation or preferred drop-off point (if option selected).Full-Day Tour (7 Hours):Follow the itinerary for the half-day tour in the morning. Then, after lunch, move on to a traditional balsamic vinegar producer with your private guide.Listen as your guide shares facts and information about this prized gourmet product. The aged balsamic vinegar that is produced in Modena and Reggio Emilia is created using time-honored techniques that date back to the Middle Ages, and is very different to the balsamic condiment generally found on supermarket shelves.After learning about the production process, experience the intense and complex flavors during a tasting.In the afternoon, return to Parma or Bologna (depending on option selected), where your tour concludes.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.