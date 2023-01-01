Avant-gardes, atheists and people who've had their fill of dark religious art can seek solace in one of Bologna's newer museums (opened 2007), housed in a cavernous former municipal bakery. Its permanent and rotating exhibits showcase the work of up-and-coming Italian artists.

The museum of Bolognese painter and printmaker Giorgio Morandi is also now housed here, moved after its previous home was damaged in the 2012 earthquake. Those wanting to take photos must sign a release at the ticket counter.