This free visitor centre provides insight into the military installations scattered in the surrounding hillside. The 202nd Batteria Chiappa guarded the…
Camogli
Camogli, 25km east of Genoa, is most famous for its sheer number of trompe l'œil villas, its photogenic terraced streets winding down to a perfect cove of pebble beach amid a backdrop of umbrella pines and olive groves. While tourists flock to Portofino, this is where many of northern Italy's intellectuals and creatives have their summer apartments. Still, as pretty as the town is, it remains a working fishing hub – the town's name means 'house of wives', hailing from the days when the womenfolk ran the show while the husbands were away at sea. Come the second weekend in May, the town celebrates its maritime heritage with the Sagra del Pesce and a huge fish fry – hundreds are cooked in 3m-wide pans along the waterfront.
Explore Camogli
- CCentro Visito Batterie Silvio Sommazzi
This free visitor centre provides insight into the military installations scattered in the surrounding hillside. The 202nd Batteria Chiappa guarded the…
- MMercato
Camogli's Wednesday market is a big draw, with vendors spreading their wares on Via XX Settembre, Via Schiaffino e Piazza Schiaffino.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Camogli.
See
Centro Visito Batterie Silvio Sommazzi
This free visitor centre provides insight into the military installations scattered in the surrounding hillside. The 202nd Batteria Chiappa guarded the…
See
Mercato
Camogli's Wednesday market is a big draw, with vendors spreading their wares on Via XX Settembre, Via Schiaffino e Piazza Schiaffino.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Camogli
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.