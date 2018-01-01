Welcome to Termoli
Despite its touristy trattorias and brassy bars, Molise's top beach resort retains a winning, low-key charm. At the eastern end of the seafront, the pretty borgo antico (old town) juts out to sea like a massive pier, dividing the sandy beach from Termoli's small harbour. From the seawall you'll see several typical Molisan trabucchi.
Guarding the entrance to the old town is Termoli's iconic 13th-century Castello Svevo; beyond, through a tangle of narrow streets, pastel-coloured houses and souvenir shops, lies its beautiful 12th-century cathedral.
