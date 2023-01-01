Marinelli Pontificia Fonderia di Campane

Only in the Italian backwater of Molise do you get to learn about the ancient, if esoteric, art of bell-making. For more than 1000 years, local artisans in the hilltop town of Agnone (43km northeast of Isernia) have been producing church bells for some of Italy's most famous churches, including St Peter's Basilica in Rome. Learn all about bell-making with a guided tour at this museum (there are extra tours in August). For further information, ask at the helpful tourist office.