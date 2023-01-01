Piazza Garibaldi

The large town square is home to Sulmona's extensive Wednesday and Saturday morning market: you'll find fresh fish, veg, fruit and flowers, as well as the ubiquitous porchetta van, selling pork in a roll. Along Corso Ovidio is a striking series of arches, all that remains of a 13th-century aqueduct. In the centre of the piazza, the Renaissance Fontana del Vecchio (Fountain of the Old One) is said by some to depict Solimo, the founder of Sulmona.

To the northeast, the 14th-century Chiesa di San Filippo Neri displays its impressive Gothic portal against a backdrop of often snow-covered mountains. To the southwest, beyond the aqueduct, lies the Rotonda, once the monumental entrance and apse of the Chiesa di San Francesco della Scarpa, but cut off from the functional church when it was salvaged from the 1706 earthquake. It's used for exhibitions and other events.