Castello Caldora

The defining symbol of Pacentro, this unusual castle with its three oversized towers guards the foothills of Monte Morrone and is visible for miles around. The castle dates from the 950s, although the towers (there were originally four) weren’t added until the 14th century. Many noble families have resided here, including the pope-producing Orsini clan, until the castle became municipal property in 1957.

There is little museum-worthy inside save for a few heraldic shields, but the main reason to come here is to climb the tallest of the towers and gaze out across the Majella foothills.