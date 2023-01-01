Inside the Palazzo dell'Annunziata is the four-in-one Museo Civico, with sections dedicated to archaeology, religious art, Abruzzese-Molisiano culture and the remains of the Roman domus (villa) over which the palazzo stands. The brilliant Abruzzese-Molisiano folk costumes are particularly worth seeing. Signs are in Italian.

Founded as a hospital in 1320 but rebuilt many times over, the museum building sits above the remains of a 1st-century-BC Roman domus. The building has a harmonious blend of Gothic and Renaissance architecture.