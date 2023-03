About 30km northeast of Isernia, outside Pietrabbondante, the remains of a 3rd-century-BC Samnite theatre-temple complex reward a visit, as much as anything for their panoramic setting high above the rolling green countryside. The 2500-seat theatre is in good enough shape to be used for performances to this day, although less remains of the temples.

SATI buses run between Isernia and Pietrabbondante twice a day (€1.65, 40 minutes), albeit at inconvenient times.