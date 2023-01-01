Museo del Lupo Appenninico

This museum and info centre has an impressive amount of information (in Italian only) on the Appenine wolf and its role in myth and literature. There's also an extensive photo gallery that will help you identify everything from rare orchids to chamois. Try to spot the two wolves who regularly trot through their large enclosure at the adjacent (free) Area Faunistica del Lupo. To see a rare lynx, follow the signs from the museum to the Area Faunistica della Lince.