Centro Visita del Camoscio

Abruzzo

This small wildlife sanctuary is devoted to the Apennine chamois. There's a viewpoint from which you can usually see the animals roaming.

  • Museo Paleolitico di Isernia

    Museo Paleolitico di Isernia

    24.94 MILES

    Built around the adjacent 730,000-year-old archaeological site of La Pineta, this intriguing museum stands next to a pavilion that protects the site of…

  • San Vincenzo al Volturno, a Benedictine monastery

    Abbazia di San Vincenzo al Volturno

    15.95 MILES

    Founded in the 8th century, the Abbazia di San Vincenzo al Volturno is famous for its cycle of 9th-century frescoes by Epifanio (824–842) in the crypt…

  • Eremo di sant'Onofrio al Marrone, Sulmona, Abruzzo, Italy.

    Eremo di Sant’Onofrio al Morrone

    21.99 MILES

    This cliff-clinging hermitage with its 15th-century ceiling, 13th-century frescoes, narrow oratory and arched porticoes cowers under a massive rock face…

  • Santuario di Ercole Curino

    Santuario di Ercole Curino

    21.92 MILES

    Sitting below the Sant’Onofrio hermitage, this sanctuary was originally thought to be the house of Sulmona-born poet Ovid when it was first uncovered in…

  • Piazza Garibaldi

    Piazza Garibaldi

    19.1 MILES

    The large town square is home to Sulmona's extensive Wednesday and Saturday morning market: you'll find fresh fish, veg, fruit and flowers, as well as the…

  • Abbazia di Montecassino

    Abbazia di Montecassino

    20.01 MILES

    Dramatically perched on a mountaintop near the regional border with Campania, the Abbazia di Montecassino was one of the most important Christian centres…

  • Abbazia di Santo Spirito Al Morrone

    Abbazia di Santo Spirito Al Morrone

    21.76 MILES

    It’s hard to miss this massive 13th-century Celestine abbey in Badia, close to the sheer western slopes of the Morrone mountains. Notable for its…

  • Marinelli Pontificia Fonderia di Campane

    Marinelli Pontificia Fonderia di Campane

    28.29 MILES

    Only in the Italian backwater of Molise do you get to learn about the ancient, if esoteric, art of bell-making. For more than 1000 years, local artisans…

Nearby Abruzzo attractions

1. Centro di Visita di Pescasseroli

2.79 MILES

The Centro di Visita di Pescasseroli has an Apennine garden and a clinic for rescued animals who can no longer live in the wild on their own. Accommodated…

2. Museo del Lupo Appenninico

5.98 MILES

This museum and info centre has an impressive amount of information (in Italian only) on the Appenine wolf and its role in myth and literature. There's…

3. Collegiata di Santa Maria del Colle

14.24 MILES

Rebuilt in the decades following a 1456 earthquake, the atmospheric Collegiata di Santa Maria del Colle combines a superb Romanesque portal with a lavish…

4. Palazzo Fanzago

14.32 MILES

The Palazzo Fanzago was designed by the great baroque architect Cosimo Fanzago in 1624. Look out for the carved wooden dragons under the roof and the…

6. Museo dell'Arte Confettiera

18.42 MILES

This museum is housed in the Fabbrica Confetti Pelino (established 1783), Sulmona's most famous manufacturer of confetti (the confectionery product, as…

7. Museo Diocesano di Arte Sacra

19.06 MILES

On Piazza Garibaldi, housed in the refectory of the former Santa Chiara convent, this small museum has an eclectic collection of religious and…

