The Renaissance Palazzo d’Avalos houses a quartet of museums: the Museo Archeologico, with its eclectic collection of ancient bronzes, glasswork and paintings; the Pinacoteca Comunale, featuring paintings by the Palizzi brothers and other 19th-century artists; the Galleria d'Arte Contemporanea, with 80 works by contemporary Italian and Spanish artists; and the Museo del Costume, with donated Abruzzese folk outfits dating back to the early 19th century.

On the seaward side of the palazzo there's also a delightful Neapolitan Garden replete with arches, stand-alone columns, a profusion of blooms and hilltop views of the coastline.