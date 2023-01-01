Loggia Amblingh

More a promenade than a loggia (a walkway with columns and arches), this spectacular path tracks the edge of Vasto’s old town for 300m from the Palazzo d’Avalos to the Villa Comunale. Embellished with decorative pots, a wrought-iron fence and plenty of flowering vegetation, it presents expansive views of the Adriatic littoral. Visible to the south are the beaches of Marina di Vasto and Termoli, while, on clear days, you can pick out the Tremiti Islands and the distant Gargano peninsula.