The Riserva Naturale di Punta Aderci is a 285-hectare area of unspoilt, rocky coastline north of Vasto. Sheltering both farms and woodland, the eponymous Punta Aderci promontory juts into the Adriatic, with views inland towards Abruzzo's uplands. There's a hiking and biking path that tracks the coast for around 6km, passing the reserve's four beaches. The best parking is at the eastern end near Porto di Vasto, where you can also hire canoes.

The reserve is around 10km north of Vasto's old town.