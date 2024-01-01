Collegiata di Santa Maria Maggiore

Abruzzo

In Guardiagrele's compact centro storico (historic centre), this striking church features a 14th-century arched portico and an austere Romanesque facade. The earliest church here is thought to have been built in the 5th century, over a temple of Apollo, but the current structure dates in its earliest parts to the 12th century.

