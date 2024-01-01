In Guardiagrele's compact centro storico (historic centre), this striking church features a 14th-century arched portico and an austere Romanesque facade. The earliest church here is thought to have been built in the 5th century, over a temple of Apollo, but the current structure dates in its earliest parts to the 12th century.
Collegiata di Santa Maria Maggiore
Abruzzo
Museo Archeologico Nazionale d'Abruzzo – Villa Frigerj
10.91 MILES
Housed in a neoclassical villa in the Villa Comunale park, Abruzzo's best archaeological museum displays a comprehensive collection of local finds,…
Eremo di Sant’Onofrio al Morrone
16.27 MILES
This cliff-clinging hermitage with its 15th-century ceiling, 13th-century frescoes, narrow oratory and arched porticoes cowers under a massive rock face…
16.35 MILES
Sitting below the Sant’Onofrio hermitage, this sanctuary was originally thought to be the house of Sulmona-born poet Ovid when it was first uncovered in…
18.1 MILES
The large town square is home to Sulmona's extensive Wednesday and Saturday morning market: you'll find fresh fish, veg, fruit and flowers, as well as the…
25.68 MILES
The Renaissance Palazzo d’Avalos houses a quartet of museums: the Museo Archeologico, with its eclectic collection of ancient bronzes, glasswork and…
Abbazia di Santo Spirito Al Morrone
16.92 MILES
It’s hard to miss this massive 13th-century Celestine abbey in Badia, close to the sheer western slopes of the Morrone mountains. Notable for its…
Museo Casa Natale Gabriele D'Annunzio
18.67 MILES
The birthplace of controversial proto-fascist poet Gabriele D'Annunzio is small but excellently curated, with nine rooms displaying furniture, documents,…
25.66 MILES
More a promenade than a loggia (a walkway with columns and arches), this spectacular path tracks the edge of Vasto’s old town for 300m from the Palazzo d…
