Thousands of spindly stalactites hang within this 4800-sq-metre cave, with illuminations in blue and violet adding to the sense of enchantment. A short film tells about the cave’s formation and accidental discovery in 1967 by a quarrying crew. Regular walking tours of paved trails around the cave take around 45 minutes, pointing out some of the more intriguing rock formations.

If you don’t understand Hebrew, call ahead about tours in English or Russian.

The cave is located some 20km west of Jerusalem along the road from Ein Kerem and is only accessible by car.