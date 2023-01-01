More than 380 of Israel's major sights are shrunk to Lilliputian proportions at this cheerful and child-friendly amusement park. Pathways lead you among scale models of cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa, the ancient ruins of Caesarea, and (curiously) a Coca-Cola factory. Best of all are the moving models of skiers on Mt Hermon and worshippers swaying at the Western Wall.

Mini Israel is geared towards children, but it's also a useful overview of Israel's major cities and landmarks, and you'll learn plenty of interesting facts. Children under two go free.