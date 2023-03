This 2.5-sq-km reserve is the best place in Israel to get a sense of what the natural and agricultural landscapes of the Holy Land looked like back in biblical times. Armed with a guide to native fauna and flora, visitors follow self-guided tours along four nature trails (up to 3½ hours) via old oil presses and date palms. The reserve is 9km southeast of Ben Gurion airport and 17km north of Latrun.

Avoid rocky trail D if you have a stroller or young children in tow.