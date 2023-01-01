Visitors arrive at Latrun Monastery not only for peaceful contemplation and a peep into the church, but also the chance to buy olive oil and wine made by its monks. French Trappist monks founded the site in 1890 and set about cultivating the land. They left during WWI but returned in 1926 to build the sandstone monastery complex that stands today, its elegant archways, cathedral-style windows and flower gardens all enclosed behind high, brick walls.

The gift shop sells a superb range of the monks’ produce, including oils, wine (merlot, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and semillon) and olive oil soaps.