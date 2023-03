The centrepiece of this Benedictine complex is the grand, vaulted Church of the Resurrection, which dates to the mid-12th century. This Crusader-era church, one of the best preserved in the country, was acquired by the French government at the turn of the 20th century. Today it is enclosed within a small French Benedictine community, from whom you can buy olive oil and religious icons.

Follow the minaret to find the abbey, which is right by Abu Ghosh’s mosque.