Chagall Windows

Intended as a gift of love and peace to the Jewish people, modernist artist Marc Chagall created 12 stained-glass panels for the synagogue of the Hadassah Medical Centre, Ein Kerem (not to be confused with the Hadassah-Mt Scopus Medical Centre across town). Chagall's dreamlike images depict the tribes of Israel, referenced in Genesis 49 and Deuteronomy 33.

To get here, take the tram west from the Central Bus Station and get off at the last stop (Mt Herzl), where you can transfer to bus 27. This will bring you to the hospital.