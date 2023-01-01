At the outdoor interactive and kid-centric Ein Yael Living Museum, you can try your best at biblical-era themed handicrafts like making your own olive oil, pita, mosaics and even a mud house. Check the schedule before visiting as the activities happen at certain times and don't repeat throughout the day. Located just south of the zoo.

The museum also opens over Passover and Sukkot holidays. During the first week of August, it holds a festival with even more crafts workshops and historical actors.

Bring your own snacks and water as there's no place to purchase either, and it can get hot in the sun. No buses make their way here. You'll have to take a taxi.