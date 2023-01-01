Church of the Visitation

This modern Franciscan church (c 1939–40) is built over what is said to have been the home of Zacharias and Elizabeth; it's named for Mary’s visit to Elizabeth (Luke 1:39–49) when both women were pregnant. The prayer that Mary is said to have uttered (‘My soul exalts the Lord’; Luke 1:46–56) is inscribed on the walls in more than 40 languages. From Ein Kerem's main intersection, walk along the narrow road heading south; the church will appear on the left after about 10 minutes.