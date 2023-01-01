Church of St John the Baptist

The blue-and-white tiled interior of the Franciscan-owned Church of St John is reminiscent of European churches – not surprising, as it was funded by the Spanish monarchy in the mid-19th century. The paintings are by Spanish artists, and there is a royal coat of arms above the entrance. Towards the front of the church is the grotto where it is believed John the Baptist came into the world (Luke 1:5–25, 57–80); a small marble circle under the altar marks the spot.

The church is located on a street just east of Ein Kerem's main road; follow the bell tower. You can reach Ein Kerem by taking the light rail to Yafe Nof station and grabbing the 28 or 28A bus from there. If you drive, parking is free.