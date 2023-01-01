Tisch Zoological Gardens

Spare your kids the agony of visiting another treasure of antiquity and let them loose in the Biblical Zoo, a 25-hectare park in the southwest of the city. The biblical theme begins at the 'Noah's Ark' visitors centre, continuing with enclosures holding animals mentioned in the Bible, including lions, bears and crocodiles. Other parts of the zoo have worldwide wildlife, from penguins to grey kangaroos. It's generally not crowded and attracts Jerusalem families.

Animals appear well cared for, and the zoo invests in wildlife-conservation programs, but visitors may consider the enclosures of larger animals to be small.

First thing in the morning and late afternoon offer the best chances of seeing active animals who aren't snoozing in the shade. Tickets are sold until an hour before closing time.

Lots of walking is involved so it's best to have pushchairs for little ones.