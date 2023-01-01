The history of the Zionist dream is detailed in the Herzl Museum, an idiosyncratic multimedia journey into the life of Theodor Herzl, the father of modern Zionism. A one-hour tour in various languages including English tells Herzl’s story as groups move through four separate rooms, each detailing a particular moment in his life; bookings essential.

Herzl's quest began in Paris, where the secular, Budapest-born journalist was working as a correspondent for a Vienna newspaper. After witnessing violent outbreaks of anti-Semitism in the wake of the 1894 Dreyfus treason trial, he dedicated himself to the creation of a Jewish state where Jews would not be subject to such hatred. Three years of campaigning culminated in the first World Zionist Congress, held in Basel, Switzerland, in 1897. Herzl continued campaigning over the next seven years, until his death in 1904. His grave, a simple black marker with his name etched upon it, is on a small knoll west of the museum. Nearby are the graves of several Israeli prime ministers and presidents, including Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin.

A short walk north leads to the military cemetery, or you can continue west down a path that leads to Yad Vashem.