Located just off the main road from Jerusalem to Jericho, this site is associated with the popular biblical story about the Good Samaritan who, according to the parable, stopped to help a stricken traveller, dressed his wounds and took him to a nearby inn.

Archaeologists have unearthed a Herod-era palace on the site, as well as a church built by the Byzantines and an inn constructed during the Crusader period. The site is well orientated and interesting, and audio guides are included in the entrance fee.