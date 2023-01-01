Russian Church of the Ascension

Built atop Herodian ruins, a sharp steeple soars 64m above this Russian Orthodox church, the tallest structure on the Mount of Olives. Orthodox believers claim that Jesus rose to heaven from this very soil; framed behind the church is a rock believed to be where Mary stood during his ascent. The 19th-century church is a boxy hexagon built in neo-Byzantine style, and it's part of a working monastery.

Look for a narrow alleyway leading off from the main street; you may have to ring a bell for access.