Tomb of the Prophets

Head into the section of the Jewish cemetery below a panoramic viewpoint, via a staircase, to find this underground set of ancient rock-cut tombs. Jewish tradition holds that they house the graves of the prophets Haggai, Zachariah and Malachi, who lived in the 5th and 6th centuries BCE. Modern archaeologists tend to dispute this, however, dating the tombs to later centuries. The friendly caretaker provides candles to help light the way on a short circular route.