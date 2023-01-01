Church of Dominus Flevit

Built in the early 1950s, this tear-drop-shaped church commemorates the spot where, according to the Gospel of Luke, Jesus wept after foreseeing the destruction of the Second Temple. The chapel itself (next to a small Crusader-era shrine with a cross on a mosaic tile floor) offers perfectly framed views of Temple Mount/Al Haram Ash Sharif. In a typical Jerusalem twist, just as you enter the property, there's a two-car garage next to a fenced-in enclosure with an ossuary filled with Herodian-era bones.