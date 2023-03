In 1898 the Ottomans granted Germany 8 hectares of land on the Mount of Olives. This was set aside for a church and hospice, and the complex was named after Augusta Victoria, wife of Kaiser Wilhelm II. Completed in 1910, the church is decorated with mosaics and frescoes, and has a 60m-high bell tower that can be climbed by visitors (there are 203 steps).

The Turkish army occupied the hospice during WWI, and the British later converted it into a military hospital – it’s still a hospital today.