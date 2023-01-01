It is impossible not feel a sense of history strolling around the mounds and ruins at Tel Al Sultan, where remains of dwellings and fortifications dating back some 10,000 years have been unearthed. You will see what look like sand dunes and stairways (the oldest known stairways in the world); underneath, the layers of civilisation beneath go back even further into the mists of history.

The remains of a round tower, thought to date from 8000 BCE, indicates that Jericho was possibly the world’s first fortified city; legend has it that the tower withstood seven earthquakes.

Though a large portion of ancient Jericho remains unexcavated, Tel Al Sultan is an essential part of any trip to the city. What has already been identified here is very well explained on signposts throughout the site.