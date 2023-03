About 10km north of the Dead Sea, Nabi Musa is where Muslims believe Moses (Musa in Arabic, Moshe in Hebrew) was buried. A mosque was built on the site in 1269, under Mamluk Sultan Baybar (it was expanded two centuries later), and annual week-long pilgrimages set out from Jerusalem to Nabi Musa – which continue today.

The mosque is under restoration, but it is still open to visitors.