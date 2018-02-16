Welcome to Haifa
British planners intended Haifa to serve as the Levant's main port and transport hub. That vision ended in 1948, when much of the city's Arab population were expelled or fled. Today the city is proud to serve as a model for Jewish-Arab coexistence.
Haifa is an excellent base for exploring the Galilee, about equidistant (less than 45km by road) from Caesarea, Nazareth, and Rosh HaNikra Grottoes.
Caeserea, Rosh Hanikra and Acre Day Trip from Tel Aviv
Head off first to Caesarea, the beautiful fishing port which was transformed into a Roman Capital capital by King Herod. Your visit includes a walking tour of the many archeological ruins, excavations and majestic Roman theater of the city that was named for Augustus Caesar, and is best explored on foot.Continue to Haifa, Israel’s third city which is set on and around the magnificent Mt. Carmen. The most striking landmark here is the immaculate Baha'i Gardens, created as a tranquil memorial to the founders of the Baha’i faith.From here you will travel up towards the Lebanon border to the rock formations of Rosh Hanikra, where impressive white cliffs meet the Mediterranean Sea. The action of the sea on the soft rocks has created a rich labyrinth of caves and limestone grottos, which you will have the chance to stroll around and explore. The Rosh Hanikra grottos are part of the Achziv Natural Reserve, and you may be lucky enough to catch sight of loggerhead turtle and bats – two examples of the native wildlife in this place of natural wonders.Your day trip from Tel Aviv concludes with a visit to the city of Acre. The city is often referred to as Akko, which means ‘until here’, illustrating the fact that it was historically the furthest point of in the Israeli Kingdom. Here you will visit the Crusader underground city and crypt, a complex world of underground tunnels and halls which were used by the Knights of St John as their headquarters. Before heading back to Tel Aviv, you will walk back through the Old City Market, where can pick up a souvenir of your day of discovery.
Haifa Shore Excursion: Nazareth and Galilee Day Trip
While your ship is at Haifa Port, meet your guide at the port side and settle into your air-conditioned minivan for your full-day tour.As you leave Haifa, admire views of UNESCO-listed Baha’i Gardens, a cascade of garden terraces set around the burial monument of the founder of the Babism faith. Then, continue through the Carmel mountains to Nazareth as your guide recounts stories that link the city to Jesus' childhood. After roughly an hour, arrive in Nazareth itself and visit the Church of the Annunciation — where the Angel Gabriel is said to have appeared to the Virgin Mary. Then, pass through Kfar Kana (Cana), the town made famous as the site of Jesus' ‘water into wine’ story, and stop at the baptismal site of Yarendit on the Jordan River. Take in views of baptisms taking place on the riverbanks, before you continue to the Sea of Galilee.In the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, explore the ruins of a synagogue where Jesus is thought to have preached. Hear how the village has been long revered as the seat of Jesus’ ministry in Galilee, and listen to tales that originated about Jesus in the area. From Capernaum, continue to Tabgha, site of one of the most famous New Testament stories — ‘the feeding of the 5,000.’ Head inside Tabgha’s Church of the Multiplication, and admire the 5th-century mosaic that depicts two fishes and a bread basket, in honor of the tale.Stop to see the Mount of Beatitudes, the believed site of the Sermon on the Mount, and gaze out over the sparkling Galilee waters. If time allows, pay a visit to a traditional kibbutz (communal farm) to see the residents at work and learn about this form of communal living and agriculture that’s unique to Israel.Your tour then ends back at Haifa port.Please note: Visits to the sites mentioned are dependent on accessibility, religious festivals, queues and time constraints on the day of your tour. The order of sites visited, as described above, may also be subject to change on the day.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Haifa Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Caeserea and Rosh Hanikra Day Trip from Jerusalem
Head off first to Caesarea, the beautiful fishing port which was transformed into a Roman Capital capital by King Herod. Your visit includes a walking tour of the many archeological ruins, excavations and majestic Roman theater of the city that was named for Augustus Caesar, and is best explored on foot.Continue to Haifa, Israel's third city which is set on and around the magnificent Mt. Carmen. The most striking landmark here is the immaculate Bahai Gardens, created as a tranquil memorial to the founders of the Baha'i faith.From here you will travel up towards the Lebanon border to the rock formations of Rosh Hanikra, where impressive white cliffs meet the Mediterranean Sea. The action of the sea on the soft rocks has created a rich labyrinth of caves and limestone grottos, which you will have the chance to stroll around and explore. The Rosh Hanikra grottos are part of the Achziv Natural Reserve, and you may be lucky enough to catch sight of loggerhead turtle and bats – two examples of the native wildlife in this place of natural wonders.Your day trip from Jerusalem concludes with a visit to the city of Acre. The city is often referred to as Akko, which means 'until here', illustrating the fact that it was historically the furthest point of in the Israeli Kingdom. Here you will visit the Crusader underground city and crypt, a complex world of underground tunnels and halls which were used by the Knights of St John as their headquarters. Before heading back to Jerusalem, you will walk back through the Old City Market, where can pick up a souvenir of your day of discovery.
Haifa Shore Excursion: Nazareth and Sea of Galilee
Meet your private guide outside Haifa Port, and then travel east by air-conditioned minibus to Nazareth, roughly an hour away. The holy city, nestled into the Galilean Hills, is home to one of the most important shrines in Christianity – the Church of the Annunciation – where the Angel Gabriel is said to have appeared to the Virgin Mary.Head inside the basilica for a look around, and learn of the site’s significance as a Christian pilgrimage destination while admiring the architecture. Another sacred site – St Joseph’s Church – is nearby, so stroll over to it next with your guide and head inside. Built on the ground where Joseph of Nazareth's carpentry workshop is said to have stood, the church is fascinating to explore with a network of crypts beneath its main prayer hall.After walking around the church with your guide, leave Nazareth and continue your tour of the Holy Land by minibus. Pass through the tiny village of Cafa and stop for photos at the Church of the Multiplication on the banks of the Sea of Galilee. It was here that one of the New Testament’s most famous parables – the feeding of the 5,000 – took place.Continue around the foot of Mount Beatitudes to the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, and see the ruins of Jesus' much-celebrated synagogue on a walk with your guide. Enjoy a break for lunch (own expense) and then travel onward toward the city of Tiberias on the Jordan River.Stop at the baptismal site of Yarendit, to walk along its sacred river banks and learn about the baptismal rituals that take place at the water’s edge. If you want to want to get baptized at Yarendit, simply speak to your guide to see if it can be arranged during the stop. After enjoying the tranquil ambiance of the site, hop back inside your minibus and start your journey back to Haifa Port where your day trip finishes.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Haifa Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Caesarea, Haifa, Rosh Hanikra, and Acre Tour with UNESCO Sites
Get picked up in the morning from your hotel in Herzliya, Netanya, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, or Jerusalem by a guide in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and head first for Caesarea along the coastal highway.Caesarea is a city where the past and the future come together. While new Caesarea is graced with magnificent modern homes, ancient Caesarea offers tourists the ruins of unique, impressive buildings. A tour of the national park is like walking through a story, and wandering between the ancient buildings one can both sense how people lived here thousands of years ago and enjoy modern, contemporary experiences, such as the enthralling musical performances held in the beautiful Roman theater.Proceed to Haifa, the pearl of this tour. The third-largest city in Israel and one of its prettiest, Haifa has a lot to offer visitors. It has Israel’s largest port, a particularly active beach, and is the home of the World Center of the Baha'i Faith. The Baha'i originated in the Bab sect which separated from Iran’s Shi’ite Islam in 1844. The Baha'i World Center, an expansive and well-designed complex on the slope of the Carmel, is famous for its magnificent gardens. It includes the exquisitely-landscaped 'Hanging Gardens' which run about a kilometer along the Louis Promenade until Ha-Gefen Street. At the center is the impressive, gold-domed Shrine of the Bab, the burial place of the Bab, the founder of the faith. One can enjoy some enchanting spots while strolling through the beautiful gardens by day, but with the special lighting, an evening visit provides equal pleasure and a peaceful, romantic atmosphere.Finally, visit Acre, known also as Akko. Acre’s walls, fortresses, castles, churches, mosques, synagogues, and other structures tell the story of the many rulers that governed, fought for, built, and adorned the city. Visiting Acre is an emotional journey to a glorious past and a one-of-a-kind experience. It can be an exciting visit to an ancient city with a young soul – a city declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.Continue to Rosh Hanikra. As you walk through the artificial tunnels and view caverns carved out by the pounding waves of the Mediterranean, you’ll enjoy the myriad shades of the water and the dramatic play of light and shadow it casts. The strange sounds the waves make as they rush in and out of the caves make it easy to believe the old legend that a pair of star-crossed lovers used to meet here, and the voice of the would-be bride can still be heard.At the conclusion of the Akko visit, you'll be returned to your original pickup point.
Private Tour: Sea of Galilee Day Tour from Jerusalem Tel Aviv or Haifa
Tour departure from client hotel in Jerusalem.Travel along the Mediterranean coastal plain to our first stop at Caesarea ,the ancient port city of King Herod where we can visit the archaeological ruins including the port and theater as well as view the Roman period aqueduct.There is then an option to travel to Mount Carmel to view the Bahai Gardens from the upper level of Haifa before continuing into the Galilee of Nazareth and or Tsipori / Sepphoris and traveling across the country to the Horns of Hattin before descending to the Sea of Galilee shoreline at Migdal.Alternately from Caesarea we can cross the country directly by following the 'Great Highway of Civilization' which leads to the road intersection at Megiddo, at the entrance to the Jezreel Valley and visit the ancient city / historic site of Armageddon fame. We will then continue across the Jezreel Valley towards the Harod region, visit Bet Alpha Synagogue or continue on to the ancient city of Bet Shean, in the Jordan Valley. We can visit the Crusader fortress of Belvoir with wonderful views of the Golan Heights and of Jordan before arriving to tour at the Sea of Galilee with all its fascinating and long history of cultures and traditions.At the end of a long but satisfying day we will return to Tel Aviv or Jerusalem.