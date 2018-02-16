Caesarea, Haifa, Rosh Hanikra, and Acre Tour with UNESCO Sites

Get picked up in the morning from your hotel in Herzliya, Netanya, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, or Jerusalem by a guide in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and head first for Caesarea along the coastal highway.Caesarea is a city where the past and the future come together. While new Caesarea is graced with magnificent modern homes, ancient Caesarea offers tourists the ruins of unique, impressive buildings. A tour of the national park is like walking through a story, and wandering between the ancient buildings one can both sense how people lived here thousands of years ago and enjoy modern, contemporary experiences, such as the enthralling musical performances held in the beautiful Roman theater.Proceed to Haifa, the pearl of this tour. The third-largest city in Israel and one of its prettiest, Haifa has a lot to offer visitors. It has Israel’s largest port, a particularly active beach, and is the home of the World Center of the Baha'i Faith. The Baha'i originated in the Bab sect which separated from Iran’s Shi’ite Islam in 1844. The Baha'i World Center, an expansive and well-designed complex on the slope of the Carmel, is famous for its magnificent gardens. It includes the exquisitely-landscaped 'Hanging Gardens' which run about a kilometer along the Louis Promenade until Ha-Gefen Street. At the center is the impressive, gold-domed Shrine of the Bab, the burial place of the Bab, the founder of the faith. One can enjoy some enchanting spots while strolling through the beautiful gardens by day, but with the special lighting, an evening visit provides equal pleasure and a peaceful, romantic atmosphere.Finally, visit Acre, known also as Akko. Acre’s walls, fortresses, castles, churches, mosques, synagogues, and other structures tell the story of the many rulers that governed, fought for, built, and adorned the city. Visiting Acre is an emotional journey to a glorious past and a one-of-a-kind experience. It can be an exciting visit to an ancient city with a young soul – a city declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.Continue to Rosh Hanikra. As you walk through the artificial tunnels and view caverns carved out by the pounding waves of the Mediterranean, you’ll enjoy the myriad shades of the water and the dramatic play of light and shadow it casts. The strange sounds the waves make as they rush in and out of the caves make it easy to believe the old legend that a pair of star-crossed lovers used to meet here, and the voice of the would-be bride can still be heard.At the conclusion of the Akko visit, you'll be returned to your original pickup point.