Citadel Ruins & Cistern

Near the southern tip of Citadel Park, the ruins of one of the citadel's inner walls can be seen along Chativat Yiftach St. From there, a path and stairs lead up the hill, between Crusader walls, to a viewpoint; walk under an old water pipe and you'll get to a dark, flat, 20m-long tunnel (watch your step) that takes you into an ancient stone cistern. Stand in the middle and see what happens when you clap. Other footpaths lead up to the ridge line, which affords panoramic views in all directions.