Hamat Tveriya National Park

Back in Roman times, the fame of Tiberias’ hot springs was such that in 110 CE the Emperor Trajan struck a coin dedicated to them – it depicted Hygeia (from which the word 'hygiene' is derived), the goddess of health, sitting on a rock and enjoying the waters. Today, the star attractions here are 17 small hot springs, a pool you can dip your toes into and a 4th-century synagogue (now air-conditioned) that's decorated with a beautiful Zodiac wheel mosaic.

Situated 2.5km south of the centre; served by local bus 5.