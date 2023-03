From the serene, flowery courtyard, steps lead down to a Greek Orthodox church, its air of mystery enhanced by gilded icons, brass lamps and elaborately carved wood. The three chapels are dedicated to the 12 disciples, Sts Peter and Paul, and Mary Magdalene. To see if a monk is available to show you around, ring the bell high up on the right lintel of the red door situated 10m west of the overhead pedestrian bridge.