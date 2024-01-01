Water Level Surveyor

This 5m-high sculpture, shaped like an outline of the shoreline of the Sea of Galilee, indicates the current water level of the lake in metres-below-sea-level.

    Basilica of the Annunciation

    15.46 MILES

    Dominating the Old City’s skyline is the lantern-topped cupola of this Franciscan-run Roman Catholic basilica, an audacious modernist structure that’s…

    Beit She’an National Park

    19.77 MILES

    Beit She’an’s extraordinary Roman ruins are the best place in Israel to get a sense of what it was like to live, work and shop in the Roman Empire…

    Mount of the Beatitudes

    6.63 MILES

    Since at least the 4th century, this landscaped hillside is believed to be where Jesus delivered his Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5–7), whose opening…

    Ancient Galilee Boat

    4.24 MILES

    In 1986, when the level of the Sea of Galilee was particularly low, a local fisherman made an extraordinary discovery: the remains of a wooden boat later…

    Agamon HaHula

    22.48 MILES

    These restored wetlands are one of the best places in Israel to see cranes, pelicans, storks and an incredible 400 other bird species. To cover the 8.5km…

    Beit She’arim National Park

    24.79 MILES

    Nestled between Mt Carmel and Lower Galilee, spellbinding Beit She’arim is pitted with ancient catacombs, many of which you can enter. In the 2nd century…

    Yehudiya Nature Reserve

    14.07 MILES

    Both casual strollers and experienced hikers – especially those who aren’t averse to getting wet – will find plenty to engage and challenge them in…

    Tzipori National Park

    15.3 MILES

    In ancient times, Tzipori was a prosperous and well-endowed city with stone-paved roadways (you can still see the ruts left by Roman wagons), a…

Nearby Tiberias attractions

1. Church & Monastery of the Apostles

0.04 MILES

From the serene, flowery courtyard, steps lead down to a Greek Orthodox church, its air of mystery enhanced by gilded icons, brass lamps and elaborately…

2. Galilee Experience

0.08 MILES

On the upper floor of a 1970s eyesore, the Galilee Experience screens a Christian-oriented film (21 minutes in English and Chinese, 36 minutes in 10 other…

3. Al Bahr Mosque

0.09 MILES

Built of basalt in the 18th century, the Sea Mosque once had a special entrance for the faithful who arrived by boat.

4. St Peter’s Church

0.22 MILES

This rare Crusader church – administered by Koinonia Giovanni Battista, a Catholic community based in Italy – has a peaceful, grapevine-shaded courtyard…

5. Al Amari Mosque

0.25 MILES

With its black basalt walls, white dome and striped minaret, this mosque looks a bit lost in the courtyard of a modern commercial centre. Built by Daher…

6. Tiberias Open Air Museum

0.25 MILES

A sloping pedestrian park featuring sculptures by contemporary Israeli artists; most are made of mosaic tiles or carved from stone. Situated along a…

7. Music Beach

0.27 MILES

This tiny strip of sand and sea, just north of the Yigal Allon Promenade, is the only place in the town centre where you can swim.

8. Tomb of Rabbi Yohanan ben Zakkai

0.49 MILES

Rabbi Yohanan ben Zakkai, Judaism's most eminent 1st-century sage, played a central role in replacing animal sacrifices – the raison d'être of the Temple…