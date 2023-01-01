St Peter’s Church

This rare Crusader church – administered by Koinonia Giovanni Battista, a Catholic community based in Italy – has a peaceful, grapevine-shaded courtyard and a ceiling shaped like an upturned boat, a nod to Peter, a Sea of Galilee fisherman. The interior paintings of Jesus on the Sea of Galilee date from 1902. There's a hostel for Catholic pilgrims here.

A replica of the Vatican’s famous statue of St Peter stands in the courtyard near the carved-stone Monument to the Virgin of Czestochowa, erected in 1945 by Polish soldiers billeted here during WWII.